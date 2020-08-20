Posted: Aug 20, 2020 3:51 PMUpdated: Aug 20, 2020 4:56 PM

Big trucks are traveling across the county roadways that are not meant for county roadways, and it has Washington County's Commissioners concerned.

During the Commissioners' weekly meeting on Monday, District Two Commissioner Mike Bouvier said they would be coming up with solutions to handle the situation in the weeks to come. He said they have mapped out areas in Washington County where they want to prevent these 18-wheelers from destroying the county roads.

A lot of money was spent to improve County Roads 3000 and 4020 in Bouvier's district. Bouvier said these big trucks knocked down mailboxes at some homes in the area during the middle of the night last week. He said this has to stop.

Commissioner Bouvier said they need to protect Washington County's citizens and the roads they work countless hours on. He said the 18-wheelers are mainly running County Road 3000 east to County Road 4020 and beyond to the highway.

District One Commissioner Mitch Antle said Washington County's most current resolution on file with the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety was issued in 2008 with a list of all the County's bridge structures. He said the resolution was amended in 2011 with all of their structures that were H-listed at less than 23 tons.

A deeper discussion will need to be had, but Commissioner Antle said he will come up with a new resolution before Washington County's bridge inspection coming up in October or November 2020. In the resolution, Commissioner Antle said he would like to include any road segments that have been listed as weight restricted based on deterioration.

According to Commissioner Antle, speed limit sections below 55 miles per hour will need to be put on the resolution as well. He said the resolution would then list three chunks: speed limit restrictions, weight restrictions, and bridge restrictions.

Commissioner Bouvier said he will continue to deal with the immediate problem in District Two so it can be handled before October or November. He said if he does not take action now, the roadways will be gone. Commissioner Antle encouraged the actions being taken by Bouvier with a bigger picture resolution to be presented before the Board of Washington County Commissioners later in the year.