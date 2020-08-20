Posted: Aug 20, 2020 2:25 PMUpdated: Aug 20, 2020 3:04 PM

Garrett Giles

442 families in the Bartlesville area received produce and grocery items during a food drive-thru held at Spirit Church on Wednesday evening.

Lead Pastor Darryl Wootton said they were happy to share love, joy and peace with the community. He said the mission of Spirit Church is to share the love, joy and peace of Jesus Christ to the least, the last, and the lost.

Spirit Church has held true to this mission for 96 years. They are going to stay true to this mission during these crazy days that comprise 2020.

Pastor Wootton said Jesus helps us with our anxieties and stress, while giving us peace, while exchanging chaos for joy, and while exchanging fear for love. He went on to thank the team that made the event possible at Spirit Church, located at 2121 S. Madison Boulevard.

The church prays that God fills you with an overabundance of love, joy and peace. Below is a video of the event produced and released by Spirit Church on Facebook on Thursday.