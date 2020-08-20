Posted: Aug 20, 2020 1:08 PMUpdated: Aug 20, 2020 1:08 PM

Ty Loftis

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has issued an executive order, which will consolidate the Oklahoma Office of Homeland Security with the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management. This will take effect on September 1st.

Stitt had the following to say regarding the consolidation:

“By co-locating these two agencies, we will bolster response capabilities, streamline coordination and leverage existing resources for stronger prevention programs and more effective operations.”

More than half of the states have consolidated offices between Homeland Security and the Department of Emergency Management.