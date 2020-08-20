Posted: Aug 20, 2020 9:47 AMUpdated: Aug 20, 2020 9:48 AM

Tom Davis

The good news from Tri-County Tech is that the classes are full for now. The great news is that you have some time to decide which classes and what learning path you want when enrollment opens again.

Braden Schovanec and Tosha Wyatt appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to talk about the latest that is going on at Tri-County Tech. Although the classes are full, Schvanec and Wyatt say the school is taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously and are taking carefully planned measures for everyone's safety.

Tosha Wyatt highlighted the Tri County Tech-State of Oklahoma partnership to offer the Skills to Rebuild Initiative, which is an initiative designed to help revive Oklahoma’s economy amid the COVID crisis. Under the Skills to Rebuild Initiative, Flex & Fast Track programs are FREE* this school year. Why? It’s simple, so more Oklahoman’s can find great jobs!

*For more information about the Skills to Rebuild Initiative click https://tricountytech.edu/adult/skills-news/

Braden Schovanec spends a lot of time with high graduates and high school students alike in helping them decide their direction at Tri-County Tech where students can jump-start their careers with certifications earned for free at Tri County Tech while they are still in high school.

These programs are free to high school juniors and seniors who live within the Tri County district which include: Barnsdall, Bartlesville, Caney Valley, Copan, Dewey, Pawhuska, Nowata, Oklahoma Union, South Coffeyville, Wesleyan Christian School, and Wynona. TCT also serves many homeschooled students.

At Tri County Tech, successful futures are built by driven students and instructors that challenge them to be the best they can be. Students gain skills taught in the classroom, but also the skills necessary to thrive in the workforce or higher education.

Students have the option to complete a one-year certification option or a two-year diploma. Upon completion of the program, students are prepared to enter the workforce or continue their education. High School elective credit is received.

Tri County Tech is proud to offer 16 full-time programs to high school juniors & seniors (with the exception of Medicine & Biosciences and Pre-Engineering, which allows sophomore enrollment)

WATCH TRI-COUNTY TECH ON COMMUNITY CONNECTION