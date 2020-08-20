Posted: Aug 20, 2020 3:42 AMUpdated: Aug 20, 2020 3:43 AM

Tom Davis / AP

Oklahoma election officials are printing new green absentee ballot return envelopes to help postal workers more easily identify mail-in ballots ahead of November's election.

The Oklahoma Election Board is making the move after a warning from federal postal officials. U.S. Postal Service Executive Vice President Thomas J. Marshall warned Oklahoma officials in a letter last month that the state's deadlines for mail-in ballots are “incongruous with the Postal Service's delivery standards."

Election Board spokeswoman Misha Mohr says postal officials recommended the green envelopes and election officials are confident absentee ballot returns will continue to be priority mail.