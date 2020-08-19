Posted: Aug 19, 2020 5:00 PMUpdated: Aug 19, 2020 5:14 PM

Garrett Giles and Ty Loftis

A Caney Valley Public Schools employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent Steven Cantrell said there is nothing more important to the Caney Valley School District than the safety and health of their students, their staff and their families. All students at Caney Valley Elementary could have had close contact with the teacher, so the district will be closing on-site instruction and will utilize its remote learning platform from Thursday, Aug. 20th through Friday, Aug. 28th.

Cantrell says the district is working directly with county health officials to address this situation. He says it is important to know that should your child start exhibiting COVID related symptoms, it is strongly recommended that you contact their primary care physician or the local health department to have them tested immediately.

During remote learning, Caney Valley Schools will allow high school outdoor activities to continue. All indoor activities and middle school outdoor activities will be suspended and made up if possible. Practices may continue on a voluntary basis.

Caney Valley will continue to follow all COVID-19 related safety procedures including requiring temperature checks prior to any activity for anyone entering a school facility, the strong encouragement for patrons to wear masks and social distancing from family units. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all students in first through eighth grade must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to gain admittance into an athletic event being played at a Caney Valley facility.

Cantrell says the greatest priority is the safety of students, staff and community members. It is important to remember that children are greatly influenced by the reactions of adults when facing difficult circumstances. Cantrell encourages everyone to remain calm and to be empathic and respectful to those affected.