Posted: Aug 19, 2020 2:00 PMUpdated: Aug 19, 2020 2:00 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man has been arrested and is being charged for domestic abuse by strangulation and resisting arrest.

On Tuesday evening, Bartlesville police officers were dispatched to the area of 1455 SW Santa Fe Ave. in Bartlesville. A court affidavit states that the suspect, Germaine Good, grabbed the female victim by her throat and drug her to their vehicle. The victim vomited because Good grabbed her.

Furthermore, the affidavit says officers observed red markings that were beginning to bruise on either side of the victim’s neck, which would be consistent with the victim being strangled. When officers attempted to place Good in handcuffs, he pulled away and resisted the arrest. He was given multiple commands to stop resisting and place his hands behind his back.

Good’s bond was set at $25,000 on the condition that he has no contact with the alleged victim. He is due back in court on Friday, Aug. 28th.