Posted: Aug 19, 2020 1:57 PMUpdated: Aug 19, 2020 1:57 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man has been arrested and is being charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and paraphernalia.

Early Wednesday morning, a Bartlesville Police Officer was on patrol in the 400 Block of SE Adams Blvd. A court affidavit states that at this time, the officer made contact with the suspect, Joshua Hill in relation to a warrant in Washington County.

The affidavit goes on to say that while Hill was in handcuffs, he attempted to discard narcotics from his wallet. A search of the suspect showed a hypodermic syringe in his left shorts pocket. The baggies Hill attempted to discard contained a white, crystal like substance that the officer recognized as methamphetamine.

Hill’s bond was set at $10,000 on the condition that he has no contact with the alleged victim in his previous case. He is due back in court on Friday, Aug. 28th.