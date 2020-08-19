Posted: Aug 19, 2020 10:40 AMUpdated: Aug 19, 2020 11:34 AM

Garrett Giles

An event titled “Bartlesville Diversity Unity Forum” will take place this weekend, and topics such as diversity, inequality and race will be discussed.

Sharon Reese, the Director of Veterans Connection Organization in Bartlesville, will be one of the two moderators for the event. She said the goal is to have a group of people familiar with the area talk about the “temperature” of Bartlesville instead of having an outside group talk about what is happening in the city.

Due to COVID-19 and some scheduling conflicts, some of the guest speakers have changed. Reese apologized and hopes that you can still come and listen to the panel speak about diversity, inequality and race.

The Bartlesville Diversity Unity Forum will be held on Saturday, Aug. 22nd from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. The event will be held at the Tower Center at Unity Square. You are asked to follow all CDC guidelines during the event.