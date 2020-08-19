Posted: Aug 19, 2020 10:31 AMUpdated: Aug 19, 2020 11:15 AM

Garrett Giles

Washington County's sales tax collection for the month of August this fiscal year is the highest it has ever been in recent years.

This comes after a record setting sales tax collection for the month of July. To read that story, click here.

District Three Commissioner Mike Dunlap said he is ecstatic to see the numbers. Collections for the month of August are at $284,854. In the fiscal year 2020, Washington County collected $264,788.

Like he said in July, Commissioner Dunlap stressed the importance of sales tax collections in Washington County. He said sales tax helps tremendously with the maintenance of county roadways. No ad valorem taxes go towards the road districts.

If you live in Washington County, Commissioner Dunlap said they really need you to spend your money locally to support the road districts and the maintenance that they do. He said sales tax is the only thing they have to operate on.

Washington County's sales tax collection helps with the operation of the Detention Center in Bartlesville. The collections even help with the overall budget Washington County works with.