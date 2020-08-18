Posted: Aug 18, 2020 3:46 PMUpdated: Aug 18, 2020 3:48 PM

Ty Loftis

The 17th annual car show in Shidler will take place this Saturday at Coussens Park beginning at 10 a.m.

The registration fee is $20 and dash plaques will be available for the first 150 entries. A best of show award will be presented at 3:30 that afternoon.

Concession stands will be provided by the Shidler Volunteer Fire Department. Those proceeds will benefit the Fire Department.

For more information, you can call 918-793-4961.