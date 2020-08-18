Posted: Aug 18, 2020 3:46 PMUpdated: Aug 18, 2020 3:48 PM

Ty Loftis

Interim Health Commissioner for the State of Oklahoma, Lance Frye, issued a public health advisory last Friday in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Frye wants Oklahomans to participate in certain guidelines for the next four weeks to drive down the number of positive cases and help schools open safely.

For those in orange and red colored counties, those aged 11 and older should wear face coverings when in public. Statewide, those persons should wear face coverings when in nursing homes, long-term care facilities, prisons, retirement homes and other community living centers.

For those entering the state from an area with a substantial amount of community spread, a face covering should be worn in public spaces and indoor gatherings should be limited for 10 to 14 days.

Here is what Frye had to say on the matter:

“While we are encouraged to see our case numbers continue to trend down and our hospitalization numbers on the decline, I want to caution that now is not the time to ease up on our efforts, rather to lean in and continue to be aggressive in steps we are taking to slow the spread.”

A coronavirus alert map can be viewed at coronavirus.health.ok.gov.