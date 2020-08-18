Posted: Aug 18, 2020 1:44 PMUpdated: Aug 18, 2020 1:44 PM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 615 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday across the state. After a slight technical hiccup with the state database the daily report was released. 17 new deaths are being reported in Oklahoma. 506 Oklahomans are in the hospital due to the coronavirus, an increase of 62 since the last report.

Washington County is reporting 89 active cases, a decrease of five since Monday’s report. Osage County is listing 169 active cases, an increase of five since the last report. Over the weekend an outbreak of at least 100 cases was reported at the Dick Conner Correctional Facility in Hominy. Nowata County is up one active case seven currently.

