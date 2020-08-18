Posted: Aug 18, 2020 8:26 AMUpdated: Aug 18, 2020 8:29 AM

Garrett Giles

A new mobile app is being offered to keep you connected to the Bartlesville Public Library.

“MyLibrary” by Innovative gives you another opportunity to search the Bartlesville Public Library’s catalog, renew books, check fines, verify and check the status of items on hold, and much more. You can even scan an ISBN number on the back cover of books and quickly view the BPL’s availability. Lastly, you can stay connected with the library’s social media with links to Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Download the Bartlesville Public Library’s new app today on Android or Apple devices.

Click here to watch the demo for the app on YouTube to help you install the app and use it on your devices.

You can always "Ask A Librarian" should you need any additional help.