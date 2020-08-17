Posted: Aug 17, 2020 3:59 PMUpdated: Aug 17, 2020 3:59 PM

Max Gross

An employee of the Washington County Sheriff’s office surrendered himself into custody at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday. Maintenance/fleet supervisor Kevin Farley faces a felony count of embezzlement for alleged misappropriations between January 2019 and May 2020. Farley is currently on administrative leave.

According to an affidavit produced after an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation inquiry, Undersheriff Jon Copeland was made aware of purchases made by Farley for his personal lawn equipment. Air filters were purchased for $13.99 that would fit a Hustler mower that Farley owned and would not fit the John Deere mowers owned by the sheriff’s office. Two more filters were bought for $18.98 each. Farley claims to have paid cash back to the WCSO for this purchase.

An investigation was started on other purchases of a horn, batteries and speed jacks. The horn was purchased for $39.99 and was not put in a patrol vehicle but instead was used to scare female employees at the office. Farley also had a purchase order for a speed jack and adapter that cost $208.

Between August 2019 and May 2020 eight deep cycle mariner batteries were purchased for a combined total of $718.08. No equipment of this type was found on the sheriff’s inventory. Several items of equipment were found at Farley’s residence. He told investigators that the sheriff’s office did not have sufficient space for these items.

A $1,500 bond was set in the matter. Farley is scheduled to return to court on September 25.