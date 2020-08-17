Posted: Aug 17, 2020 3:08 PMUpdated: Aug 17, 2020 3:08 PM

Max Gross

All three school districts in Nowata County have returned to in-person instruction and soon they will all have Personal Protective Equipment provided by the state. Oklahoma Emergency Management will be distributing masks, face shields and gloves from the Mayes County Fairgrounds.

Nowata County Emergency Management and Nowata City Emergency Management will pick up the gear and deliver it to the individual school sites on Friday. Nowata, Oklahoma Union and South Coffeyville schools each decided the quantities of PPE they needed. Governor Kevin Stitt previously allocate CARES Act funding to purchase PPE for schools.