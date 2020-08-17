Posted: Aug 17, 2020 2:24 PMUpdated: Aug 17, 2020 4:25 PM

Garrett Giles

Emilie Tindle is running as a Democratic hopeful for House District 11 seat and she is hosting a virtual forum on Tuesday night.

The event will be held on Facebook from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. The event is your chance to engage Tindle with your state concerns, ask questions, make suggestions, and bring up your dreams for building a better Oklahoma.

Tindle is running against Republican candidate Wendi Stearman, who unseated incumbent Derrel Fincher in June. Voters will decide who will sit in the House District 11 seat on Tuesday, Nov. 3rd during the General Election.

A link to the event page can be found here.