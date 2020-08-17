Posted: Aug 17, 2020 11:47 AMUpdated: Aug 17, 2020 2:59 PM

Max Gross

A COVID-19 outbreak at the Dick Conner Correctional Facility in Hominy has led to a major spike to Osage County active cases numbers. The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 164 active cases currently in Osage County. The City of Hominy stated that over 100 prisoners have contracted the virus.

Washington County is reporting 94 active cases. Nowata County is currently listing six active cases.

The new OSDH report is listing four new COVID-19 related deaths in the state. 369 new cases are being reported statewide. The most recent update listed 506 Oklahomans in the hospital due to the coronavirus.

