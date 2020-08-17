Posted: Aug 17, 2020 10:09 AMUpdated: Aug 17, 2020 10:09 AM

Garrett Giles

A memorandum of understanding between the Caney Valley School District and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was approved by the Washington County Commissioners on Monday.

Sheriff Scott Owen said the MOU was for the renewal of the school resource officer program for the Caney Valley Elementary School in Ochelata. He said they have increased fees slightly to absorb the matching funds for FICA and Medicare on the payroll end. They have also increased the vehicle cost slightly to match the federal mileage on an approximated basis.

There is an opt-out clause for the Caney Valley School District and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office should the need arise. Sheriff Owen added that this is a renewal of a great program that will place deputies in one of our local schools.

The agreement is effective until the end of the current school year.