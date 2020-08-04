Posted: Aug 17, 2020 7:34 AMUpdated: Aug 17, 2020 7:37 AM

Tom Davis

Internationally acclaimed, GRAMMY Award-nominated and BRIT Female Artist of the Year-nominated musician Tina Guo appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION Monday to talk about her music and her scheduled virtual appearance with the OKM Music Festival.

Known for her unique genre-crossing style, Tina Guo is one of the most recorded Solo Cellists of all time and can be heard on hundreds of Blockbuster Film, Television, and Game Soundtracks.

Tina Guo will perform virtually for the OK Music Festival in its reformatted schedule September 5th a 2pm on https://www.facebook.com/okmfestival/.

As a classical soloist, Tina’s engagements with orchestras around the world include the San Diego Symphony, the State of Mexico National Symphony, the Thessaloniki State Symphony in Greece, the Petrobras Symphony in Brazil, and the Vancouver Island Symphony in British Columbia. She collaborated with violinist Midori Goto in Dvorak’s American String Quartet at Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, and completed four national tours of Mexico and Italy performing the Shostakovich, Dvorak, Haydn, and Saint-Saëns Cello Concertos.

Tina completed an acoustic tour and two sold-out performances at Carnegie Hall with Blues Legend Joe Bonamassa and the live album from the Carnegie Hall concert reached #1 on the Blues Billboard Charts. 2016-Present, Tina tours as a featured soloist with Hans Zimmer Live.

LISTEN TO TINA GUO ON COMMUNITY CONNECTION

The 36th Annual OKM Music Festival, scheduled September 4-10, 2020 has been reformatted.

Due to restrictions on indoor seating and the need for physical distancing, OKM will not be hosting any indoor concerts or its paid outdoor concerts that would potentially be moved indoors due to inclement weather. All showcase concerts have been postponed to 2021. Main stage performances: Canadian Brass, Jack Settle, Dallas Brass, Tina Guo, Grady Nichols, and Wynona Wang have been postponed to the 37th OKM Festival, June 2021. Verona Quartet has been postponed as a future performance and the University of Oklahoma Symphony performance scheduled for October 4, has been cancelled for 2020 with hopes of rescheduling in 2021.

2020 OKM Festival:

as of August 4, 2020

This performance will be live streamed only. Check back later for direct links to watch this performance online.

