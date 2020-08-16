Posted: Aug 16, 2020 8:10 AMUpdated: Aug 16, 2020 8:58 AM

Tom Davis

The Oklahoma State Dept of Health has released today’s Covid #s and the number of positive cases in Hominy has increased by 101 since Tuesday August 12th.

The CIty of Hominy, on its Facebook page , says they are told that over 100 prisoners at Conners Correctional Center have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past week.

Hominy city officials say they are not aware of anyone outside of the prison who might be included in this increase.

COVID-19 #s as of 8/15

Hominy positive cases: 158

Hominy deaths: 2

Hominy active cases: 112

Osage County positive cases: 559

Osage County deaths: 12

