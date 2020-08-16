News
OKLAHOMA
REPORT: 101 Prisoners at Conners Correctional Center Test Positive for Covid-19
The Oklahoma State Dept of Health has released today’s Covid #s and the number of positive cases in Hominy has increased by 101 since Tuesday August 12th.
The CIty of Hominy, on its Facebook page, says they are told that over 100 prisoners at Conners Correctional Center have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past week.
Hominy city officials say they are not aware of anyone outside of the prison who might be included in this increase.
COVID-19 #s as of 8/15
Hominy positive cases: 158
Hominy deaths: 2
Hominy active cases: 112
Osage County positive cases: 559
Osage County deaths: 12
This story will be updated.
