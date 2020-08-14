Posted: Aug 14, 2020 2:31 PMUpdated: Aug 15, 2020 11:34 AM

Garrett Giles

Kary Cox, the Director of Washington County Emergency Management, will give several presentations during the next County Commissioners meeting.

An amended request for reimbursement for third quarter Emergency Management Performance Grants will be presented by Cox to the Commissioners for approval. Next, Cox will present a Performance Grant for an EMPG-999. Lastly, the Washington County Commissioners will discuss and possibly approve an OKEM Grant Access Authorization for Cox, Melissa Lindgren, and Eric Ashlock with Washington County Emergency Management.

The Washington County Commissioners will discuss and possibly approve several contract labor agreements in their next meeting.

One agreement is between Washington County and Chester Conn. The other agreement is between the Washington County Health Department and Virginia Avalos-Arias.

The Washington County Commissioners will also discuss and possibly approve a memorandum of understanding between the Sheriff’s Office and the Caney Valley School District. Later in the meeting, the Commissioners will open bids for the sale of surplus property from the Sheriff’s Office.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 17th in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room on the second floor of the County Administration Building. The building is located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville.