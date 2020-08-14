Posted: Aug 14, 2020 2:24 PMUpdated: Aug 14, 2020 2:24 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly threatening several people with a gun. Paul Meier Jr. appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday facing charges of feloniously pointing a firearm, carrying a firearm while under the influence and threatening an act of violence, all felony charges.

According to an affidavit, Meier was seen walking down the 500 block of Greystone Avenue in Bartlesville. Several witnesses reported to have seen the defendant walking down the street with a gun in his hand to confront them. They claim that Meier threatened to kill them at one point.

Bartlesville Police officers recovered a pistol inside the defendant’s residence. They also noted that Meier smelled liked alcohol. A small bottle of liquor was found in his pocket when he was being detained. Bond for Meier was set at $100,000. He is due back in court on August 28.