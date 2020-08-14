Posted: Aug 14, 2020 1:16 PMUpdated: Aug 14, 2020 1:32 PM

Garrett Giles

Barnsdall Public Schools announced on Friday that two staff members have received positive test results for COVID-19.

Superintendent Jeff Lay said several staff members were in close contact of the infected staff members during their first two days of professional development on August 5th and 6th. He said the staff members, who have received positive test results, have not been at school and have quarantined since developing symptoms earlier in the week, and their buildings have been thoroughly disinfected.

As a result of this announcement and the fact that Barnsdall has a smaller staff, classes will not begin on Monday, August 17th. Superintendent Lay said he is delaying the first day of school until Monday, August 24th. He said he knows this causes great inconvenience for many families, and he cannot express how sorrowful he is to be forced to make this decision.

These decisions were not made alone or lightly. Superintendent Lay said he is in constant contact with the Osage County Health Department, which gives him great guidance that is medically sound. He said it is his first priority to keep your children safe and healthy while at school.

Parents or guardians of junior high and high school students may ask why Barnsdall Public Schools will continue their athletic programs during a time that many of their staff members are quarantined due to positive cases of COVID-19. There are two reasons in this case listed by Superintendent Lay:

1) none of their coaches are staff members who were in close contact with the staff members who tested positive

2) extracurricular activities, such as competitive athletics are voluntary, not mandatory, so it is a family’s decision to continue participating in those activities.

Superintendent Lay said he fully respects your decision as a parent or guardian to allow your students to participate as long as he feels and is advised that it is safe.

On Facebook, Supeintendent Lay said: "I thank you in advance for understanding these difficult decisions. It is the hardest thing I have ever been tasked to do. However, I know that we will get through this. There is much for which to be thankful. #PantherStrong."



Below is the full announcement made by Superintendent Lay on Facebook.