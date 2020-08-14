Posted: Aug 14, 2020 12:06 PMUpdated: Aug 14, 2020 12:07 PM

Garrett Giles

It is time to hit the road again with Stray Kat Kustoms.

Lead Ain’t Dead will be hosted by Stray Kat Kustoms in Dewey, with events taking place on Friday, Sept. 11th and Saturday, Sept. 12th. That Friday, Stray Kat Kustoms will leave Bartlesville at 9:00 a.m. to go on a cruise to visit the Darryl Starbird Rod & Kustom Museum in Afton, Oklahoma and you are welcome to join them. The main event will be held on Saturday in front of the Stray Kat Kustoms shop and Two Tall Okies located at 700 N. Delaware in Dewey. Kustom cars will be shown and discussion will be had.

The show will run until 4:00 p.m. Pre-registration is $20. Registration costs $25 the day of the show. If you have questions, call 918.907.1477 or visit their website: straykatcustoms.com.

Photo courtesy: Stray Kay Kustoms