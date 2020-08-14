News
Posted: Aug 14, 2020 10:20 AMUpdated: Aug 14, 2020 10:23 AM
BPD: Be Alert So Kids Don't Get Hurt
The Bartlesville Police Department is asking you to be alert so kids don’t get hurt as a new school year begins in our area.
The BPD offered several tips for you to keep in mind. Below are the tips:
- The area 10 feet around a school bus is the most dangerous for children, so you should allow them space to safely enter and exit the bus.
- It is illegal in all 50 states to pass a school bus that is stopped to load or unload children. If the yellow or red lights are flashing and the stop arm is extended, traffic must stop.
- According to research by the National Safety Council, most of the children who lose their lives in bus-related incidents are four to seven years old, and they’re walking. Take extra care to look out for children in school zones, near playgrounds and parks, and in all residential areas.
- Above all else, slow down and stay alert.
