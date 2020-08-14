Posted: Aug 14, 2020 9:32 AMUpdated: Aug 14, 2020 9:37 AM

Garrett Giles

KSL Dirtworks, LLC was awarded a bid by the Dewey Public Schools Board of Education for the purpose of resurfacing, striping and repairing campus parking lots a little over a week before school started.

Superintendent Vince Vincent said the project should wrap up soon. He said all that is left to do is some striping.

Kudos went out to Travis Sousa and his group. Superintendent Vincent said the crew got right to work this Monday and had most of the improvements completed before the start of school on Thursday. He said Dewey Public Schools appreciates KSL Dirtworks for their hard work.

The project consisted of a two-inch asphalt overlay of the cafeteria parking lot. The work included the parking lot that attaches to Bulldogger Road. This runs between the band room and the high school all the way out to the road that makes its way from the east to west to the baseball fields.

The Dewey Elementary and Pre-K parking lot received overlay work in certain places as well. Superintendent Vincent said Dewey Public Schools will pay KSL Dirtworks $161,850 from their Building Fund for the work.