Posted: Aug 13, 2020 12:44 PMUpdated: Aug 13, 2020 2:00 PM

Ty Loftis

In 2004, the state of Oklahoma ranked 49th nationally in bridge condition rankings, this a result of a high number of structurally deficient bridges across the state. The Federal Highway System now ranks Oklahoma in the top 10 for the first time ever.

In 2005, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation began a massive effort to begin improving highway bridges, this after decades of under-funding these efforts.

Here is Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt on the accomplishment:

“Transportation is the backbone of the economy, and this designation shows Oklahoma is a new national leader in highway bridge infrastructure thanks to the dedication of ODOT employees and an unprecedented investment in our bridges by the Legislature.”

In 2004, nearly 1,200 bridges were considered structurally deficient. That number is now down to 86.

The green dots on the map below shows the progress made by ODOT since 2004 in replacing or rehabilitating nearly 1,600 structurally deficient bridges since 2004. The red dots represent the remaining 86 structurally deficient bridges, many of which are already awarded for construction or are scheduled in ODOT's Eight-Year Construction Plan to be addressed.