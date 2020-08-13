Posted: Aug 13, 2020 12:33 PMUpdated: Aug 13, 2020 12:39 PM

Garrett Giles

Bipartisan legislation to commemorate Route 66 introduced by U.S. Senator for Oklahoma Jim Inhofe, and Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin of Illinois, passed the Senate this week.

The Route 66 Centennial Commission Act will establish a centennial commission in preparation for the 100th anniversary of Route 66, which begins in Chicago and continues through states like Oklahoma, which has 45 towns and cities the roadway cuts through. Route 66 ends on the Pacific Coast of California. The bill now heads to the U.S. House of Representatives for approval.

In a statement, Sen. Inhofe said: “Route 66 is iconic in Oklahoma. Reaching more than 400 miles through Tulsa, Oklahoma City and countless other towns in between, our state is home to the longest drivable stretch of Route 66, also known as the Will Rogers Highway. I am proud to see our bipartisan legislation pass the Senate and I look forward to its passage in the House soon. Together, we can continue efforts to establish a commission that will help us best celebrate 2026 as the centennial anniversary of America's first all-weather highway.

The commission created by the Route 66 Centennial Commission Act would be made up of representatives from each of the eight Route 66 states and would recommend activities to commemorate the 100th anniversary in 2026. The Route 66 Ahead Partnership supports the legislation.

Photo courtesy: nps.gov