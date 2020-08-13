Posted: Aug 13, 2020 11:23 AMUpdated: Aug 13, 2020 11:26 AM

Garrett Giles

Truity Credit Union is proud to support our local school systems.

For the fourth year in a row Truity has given a $50 bill to every Bartlesville certified teacher to kick off the school year. Two years ago, Dewey certified teachers were added to this initiative. Over the last four years, between the two districts, Truity has given out close to $90,000. Proper social distancing was maintained, and masks were worn to protect the teachers and Truity’s employees.

Bartlesville Superintendent, Chuck McCauley, has been there every step of the way while the money is given out. “One of the highlights of the school year is accompanying Sara as she distributes cash to our hard working teachers.” he said.

Truity Business Development Manager Sara Freeman said, “Giving out this money is one way we choose to support the teachers in our community. It’s a gift. It shows those who care about our students that they are appreciated. Being a good corporate citizen is one of Truity’s most important roles. When we give out the money, those are some of my favorite days of the year. Teachers are still so surprised and excited that we thought of them!”

Heather Davis, a 7th grade teacher from Central Middle School said, “It’s absolutely amazing to feel the support of our community as we head back to school—Truity is the epitome of a community partner. We love the care and attention they give to our teachers, our students and our school as a whole.”

As the financial institution of choice for educators in Washington County, Truity is honored to continue to give back to those who serve our communities.