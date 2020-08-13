Posted: Aug 13, 2020 11:15 AMUpdated: Aug 13, 2020 11:19 AM

Ty Loftis

Duck blind drawings will be taking place at Hudson Lake on Friday, September 25th beginning at 9:00 a.m. There will be 10 of these drawings on the boat ramp for areas at Hudson Lake and The City of Bartlesville is putting the event together. Each blind costs $10 and any extra blinds can be purchased at City Hall.

Each duck hunter must make repairs and improvements to his or her blind. No more than 30 decoys will be allowed in the blind area.

Duck hunters may enter Hudson Lake 90 minutes before sunrise to prepare for the day. Shooting ends at noon.

For more information regarding duck hunting rules and regulations, go to wildlifedepartment.com.