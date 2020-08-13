Posted: Aug 13, 2020 10:55 AMUpdated: Aug 13, 2020 11:17 AM

Garrett Giles

“Platinum on the Plaza” will be held on Monday, Aug. 31st from 5:00 to 8:30 p.m. at the Price Tower Arts Center.

Price Tower Executive Director Rick Lloyd said there will be new American cuisine by Wright Chef Jordan Keen served on the Price Tower Plaza along with your choice of a complementary cigar courtesy of Platinum Cigar Company.

There will also be bourbon selections for you to enjoy. The bar will open at 5:00 p.m. Dinner during the Platinum on the Plaza event will start at 6:00 p.m. A menu can be found here.

Tickets are $75. The event is a fundraiser. All proceeds will benefit the Price Tower Arts Center, which is located at 510 S. Dewey Avenue in Bartlesville.

Below is a recent Community Connection with Lloyd who shared more about the great things coming to the Price Tower.