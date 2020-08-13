Posted: Aug 13, 2020 10:25 AMUpdated: Aug 13, 2020 10:27 AM

Garrett Giles

A Tulsa physician pleaded guilty on Wednesday in U.S. District Court to conspiring to distribute controlled substances, as well as maintaining a drug involved premises at his medical clinic where he and others acting on his behalf unlawfully issued prescriptions for controlled substances.

United States Attorney Trent Shores announced that Dr. Christopher V. Moses, D.O., 67, of Tulsa entered guilty pleas related to his leading a conspiracy to distribute controlled substances without a legitimate medial purpose and outside the scope of professional practice and his maintaining a drug involved premises. As a part of this conspiracy, Moses and his coconspirators unlawfully issued prescriptions for controlled substances, many of which included deadly opioid prescription drugs such as Hydrocodone, Oxycodone, and Fentanyl. Defendant Moses’ medical clinic was located at 8222 South Harvard Avenue, Tulsa, Oklahoma.

In a statement, United States Attorney “Doctors who run “pill mills” are on notice: you will be investigated and prosecuted, and once convicted as a felon you will no longer be allowed to practice medicine. Whether a $1.8 million dollar money judgment, as in this case, or a term of imprisonment, this United States Attorney’s Office will hold you accountable. Drug overdose deaths are a leading cause of death in the United States and almost 70 percent of those deaths involve a prescription or illicit opioid. The diversion of highly addictive and dangerous prescription opioid pills is the primary way in which people become addicted to opioids. We won’t turn a blind eye while you seek to profit from turning Oklahomans into opioid addicts.”

U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell set Moses’ sentencing for Thursday, November 12th, 2020. The charge of drug conspiracy carries a maximum statutory sentence of not more than twenty years in prison and a fine of not more than $1,000,000. The charge of maintaining a drug involved premises carries a statutory sentence of not more than twenty years imprisonment and a fine of not more than $500,000.

As a part of the plea agreement in this case, the United States and Defendant Moses have agreed to a sentence of one year of home confinement and five total years of probation. The defendant has agreed to forfeit his medical license and not seek reinstatement during the five year sentence. Additionally, Defendant Moses will pay $28,581.00 in restitution to two victims and a $200,000 fine.

The Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation of this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joel-lyn McCormick prosecuted the case with assistance from AUSA Vani Singhal, AUSA Melody Nelson, and AUSA Reagan Reininger. AUSA McCormick is the Lead Attorney for the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Unit for the Northern District of Oklahoma.

Photo courtesy: News on 6