Posted: Aug 13, 2020 9:46 AMUpdated: Aug 13, 2020 10:00 AM

Garrett Giles

Approximately 1,200 students returned to in-person classes in Dewey on Thursday morning for the first time since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dewey Superintendent Vince Vincent said approximately 130 students are enrolled in the District’s new virtual school program this year. He said Dewey Public Schools and its students are back to school in some capacity.

Staff and parents were surveyed over the summer. The overwhelming desire from partents and staff members was to start school on time. That included having in-person instruction.

Superintendent Vincent said he believes everybody is seeking some sort of normalcy. He said starting school and ending school on time and in-person is probably about as normal as normal can get. That doesn’t mean there will not be bumps along the way as DPS learns to teach safely with COVID-19 lurking around the corner.

Over the summer, DPS knew that they would have to have a lot flexibility regardless of what plans they decided to put in place. The District may have to make some decisions on the fly based on the information that is provided to them throughout the school year. These calls may be very difficult and tough to make.

Superintendent Vincent said he believes Dewey Public Schools is in a position where they understand what they are facing to some degree. He said they will take the challenges on as they come before the District.

If there is a number of positive COVID-19 cases in play at Dewey's schools that they know through contact tracing are impacting / exposing more students and teachers, a temporary closure could very likely take place. This temporary closure would take place until the District could get the virus under control before they make a safe return to in-person instruction.

Masks for staff members came in days before school started on Thursday. Superintendent Vincent said they are still waiting on neck gaiters for students to come in. He said they hope to have that personal protective equipment on Friday. PPEs from the State are also expected to make their way to Dewey Public Schools later in the month.