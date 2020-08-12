Posted: Aug 12, 2020 2:57 PMUpdated: Aug 12, 2020 3:43 PM

Garrett Giles

The Lighthouse Outreach Center in Bartlesville showed their support for the Bartlesville Police Department on Wednesday afternoon.

Linda Radaker, the Director of Development at the Lighthouse, said they wanted to thank the BPD for their actions to save the life of a guest at the homeless shelter in July that nearly overdosed on fentanyl. She said officers used NARCAN twice to save the individual's life.

Police told the Lighthouse that the individual would not have survived if they came to the facility a minute later. It was critical in that moment that the officers knew what they were doing to save a life.

Radaker said an advantage at the Lighthouse that helped in this situation was the fact that they have people in administrative positions that know what to look for during these situations. She said the individual that nearly died got a job the following Monday and they pray that he is going down a road to a better life.

The Lighthouse also wanted to thank the Bartlesville Police Department for all that they do for them and the community every day.

If we do not support the police, Radaker said we do not deserve their protection. She said Bartlesville is blessed to have officers that work well with the community and the Lighthouse.

To celebrate the BPD, the Lighthouse brought the officers cheesecake and other food items to enjoy.

Photo courtesy: Linda Radaker