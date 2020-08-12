Posted: Aug 12, 2020 1:44 PMUpdated: Aug 12, 2020 2:37 PM

Max Gross

A Gore woman was arrested and charged with larceny of vehicle in Washington County court on Tuesday. Sherry Hearn was charged for her role in the incident that occurred on August 10.

On Monday, Bartlesville Police officers responded to the 1700 block of Arbor Drive in Bartlesville in reference to a located stolen vehicle. Hearn and another person were strapping a 2000 Dodge Ram to a flatbed trailer. The owner of the truck arrived shortly after with the title. The victim said he gave no one permission to use the vehicle. Officers found a screwdriver jammed in the ignition of the truck.

The defendant said a man at a bar in Vinita offered her $300 to pick up the truck. She did not have his name of phone number. Bond for Hearn was set at $2,500.