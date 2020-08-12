Posted: Aug 12, 2020 12:25 PMUpdated: Aug 12, 2020 12:28 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska Public Schools will start the 2020-2021 academic year next week and roughly 75 percent of students will be taking in-person classes.

This decision to have students come back to campus isn’t something Superintendent David Cash took lightly.

Cash says one thing people overlook in this debate about going back to school is the mental health problems the virus could create for students. Cash already knows of one suicide that has occurred in relation to COVID-19 and he is scared social isolation could cause other long-term problems for kids.

Cash says it will be important to stay flexible and adjust as needed as the school year progresses.