Posted: Aug 12, 2020 9:45 AMUpdated: Aug 12, 2020 9:54 AM

Tom Davis

Officials with The Tulsa State Fair announced on Tuesday, August 11th that the fair will be canceled because of concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be no midway but there are possible options are still being considered for the livestock and the "Made In Oklahoma" portions of the fair.

Officials are working on a modified plan to allow the youth livestock show, which is not open to the public.