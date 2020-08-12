Posted: Aug 12, 2020 9:23 AMUpdated: Aug 12, 2020 9:23 AM

Garrett Giles

Hogan Equine is excited to bring a one-of-a-kind event to the Bartlesville Community Center, Saturday, August 29th.

“Finding Connection - An Emotional Intelligence Workshop,” is an interactive experience that uses wild horses to teach self-awareness, emotional intelligence, and personal development in hopes of strengthening human connection and relationships. The event is family-friendly and will hold two separate sessions in the Community Hall, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Horse experience is not required. Meals catered by Bartlesville's Painted Horse Bar & Grille will be provided for each session. Capacity is limited and social distancing will be practiced. Admission is $50. Group discounts are available. A link to register can be found here.