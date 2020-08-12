Posted: Aug 12, 2020 9:14 AMUpdated: Aug 12, 2020 9:14 AM

Garrett Giles

The Arvest Foundation recently announced a $5,000 contribution to Oklahoma Union Public Schools.

Arvest local branch manager Stacy Slocter presented the check to Oklahoma Union Superintendent Brenda Taylor. In a statement, Slocter said:

“It is our pleasure to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to help Oklahoma Union Public Schools begin the school year prepared with new technology. We support their efforts to provide quality education to their students.”

The funds will be used to for two main purposes in order to start the school year off right. The first is to purchase an 86-inch smart TV and soundbar to be placed in the cafeteria to allow for social distancing during educational presentations. Middle school and high school students will be able to space out through the cafeteria/commons area and still be able to see and hear the presentations, which will now be held virtually. Examples of such events include FAFSA informational meetings, Tri-County Tech presentations, CPR for students, virtual college visits, career fairs and science fairs.

The other priority for the beginning of the school year is the purchase of eleven new Chromebooks for elementary students.

“At this time, Oklahoma Union Elementary is not at a one-to-one ratio with students and devices,” said Taylor. “We are getting closer to achieving that goal thanks to generous community donations such as this from the Arvest Foundation.”

“Putting a device in the hands of students will be crucial this year for educational access if schools are required to move to distance learning platform.”