News
Government
Posted: Aug 12, 2020 6:38 AMUpdated: Aug 12, 2020 9:57 AM
Cabinet Secretaries, Legislators Answer Gov. Stitt's Call to Donate Convalescent Plasma to Help Fight COVID-19
Tom Davis
Governor Kevin Stitt says cabinet secretaries and state legislators who have recovered from COVID-19 have answered his call for convalescent plasma donations and will be making donations at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 12 at Oklahoma Blood Institute, 901 N. Lincoln Blvd., Oklahoma City, OK 73104.
Scheduled donors include:
Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz
Secretary of Digital Transformation and Administration David Ostrowe
Secretary of Energy and Environment Kenneth Wagner
Deputy Secretary of State Samantha Davidson-Guinn
Sen. Adam Pugh
Sen. Paul Rosino
Rep. Jason Lowe
Rep. Ryan Martinez
Rep. Cindy Roe
Gov. Stitt recently made a plasma donation at the Oklahoma Blood Institute donor center in Enid and commented on how the process was easier than expected. (Video footage is available for download here.)
“I’m normally nervous to give blood, but the staff at OBI make it very comfortable for you and it worked out really well,” said Gov. Stitt. “One donation can provide lifesaving plasma for up to four people, and I applaud my team members and my colleagues in the Legislature for stepping up to help their fellow Oklahomans.”
Convalescent plasma is shown to be an effective treatment for COVID-19, as indicated in a newly released study. The plasma is being given earlier in the patient’s treatment, helping contribute to both the greater demand for the product and better patient outcomes.
Oklahoma Blood Institute provides convalescent plasma and other blood products to more than 160 hospitals and medical facilities across the state, with donor centers located in Ada, Ardmore, Edmond, Enid, Lawton, Norman, Oklahoma City and Tulsa.
Donors can call 1-888-308-3924 or visit obi.org for more information.
« Back to News