Posted: Aug 12, 2020 6:38 AMUpdated: Aug 12, 2020 9:57 AM

Tom Davis

Governor Kevin Stitt says cabinet secretaries and state legislators who have recovered from COVID-19 have answered his call for convalescent plasma donations and will be making donations at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 12 at Oklahoma Blood Institute, 901 N. Lincoln Blvd., Oklahoma City, OK 73104.

Scheduled donors include:

Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz

Secretary of Digital Transformation and Administration David Ostrowe

Secretary of Energy and Environment Kenneth Wagner

Deputy Secretary of State Samantha Davidson-Guinn

Sen. Adam Pugh

Sen. Paul Rosino

Rep. Jason Lowe

Rep. Ryan Martinez

Rep. Cindy Roe

Gov. Stitt recently made a plasma donation at the Oklahoma Blood Institute donor center in Enid and commented on how the process was easier than expected. ( Video footage is available for download here .)

“I’m normally nervous to give blood, but the staff at OBI make it very comfortable for you and it worked out really well,” said Gov. Stitt. “One donation can provide lifesaving plasma for up to four people, and I applaud my team members and my colleagues in the Legislature for stepping up to help their fellow Oklahomans.”

Convalescent plasma is shown to be an effective treatment for COVID-19, as indicated in a newly released study. The plasma is being given earlier in the patient’s treatment, helping contribute to both the greater demand for the product and better patient outcomes.

Oklahoma Blood Institute provides convalescent plasma and other blood products to more than 160 hospitals and medical facilities across the state, with donor centers located in Ada, Ardmore, Edmond, Enid, Lawton, Norman, Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

Donors can call 1-888-308-3924 or visit obi.org for more information.