Posted: Aug 11, 2020 3:20 PMUpdated: Aug 11, 2020 3:20 PM

Max Gross

Probable cause was found on three felony counts including child neglect and conspiracy against Kendall Burnett during a preliminary hearing at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday. Two Bartlesville Police officers were called to the stand as witnesses and gave accounts of the arrest of Burnett and co-defendant Ashely Burnett and their subsequent interviews.

The State of Oklahoma was represented by assistant district attorney Will Drake. He presented evidence of a Facebook messenger conversation between the two co-defendants. Detective Denver Millard said the messages chronicled talk of past and possible future sexual interactions with an eight-year-old girl. Millard also said there was marijuana and cocaine present in the hotel room where the two co-defendants and victim resided.

Defense attorney Mark Kane argued that a slew of charges were dropped on July 2, but no new evidence was presented after that point to justify re-filing the charges. Kane claimed this was just a re-packaging of charges. Kane also questioned if the victim was harmed due to the messages being shared. In his final statement Drake said there was not disclosure from the victim of any sexual abuse. However, the drugs in the room serve as evidence of neglect.

Burnett remains in custody at the Washington County Jail. He will be bound over for district court arraignment on August 26 at 9 a.m.