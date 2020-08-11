Posted: Aug 11, 2020 2:44 PMUpdated: Aug 11, 2020 3:03 PM

Garrett Giles

The southbound lane of U.S. Highway 169 at County Road East 165 north of Nowata was closed due to a single vehicle collision on Tuesday afternoon.

The roadway closed just before 1:00 p.m. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the closure lasted over an hour. Trooper Mitch Callahan and Trooper Steven Klahr were on the scene of the accident. There is no report at this time as to what caused the accident.