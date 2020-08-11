Posted: Aug 11, 2020 12:01 PMUpdated: Aug 11, 2020 12:30 PM

Tom Davis

Representative Kevin Hern (OK-01) called into our Bartlesville Radio studios Tuesday to talk about some new legislation he recently introduced and to voice his concern and frustration when it comes to the U.S. House of Representatives leadership and their unwillingness to negotiate realistically over COVD-19 relief measures

A few days ago, Rep. Hern introduced the Equal Opportunity First Amendment Act to the House last week. The bill addresses disparity between decisions made to ban certain First Amendment-protected activities under State of Emergency but not others.

“Most states have seen wildly varying interpretations of social distancing guidelines over the last several months,” said Rep. Hern. “In many instances, Americans are confused and horrified as their local government allows large gatherings of people exercising their First Amendment right to protest but bans church services. In many communities, businesses and shopping malls are open but houses of worship still have a 10-person limit. These inconsistent ordinances are disproportionately harming communities of faith. If the First Amendment protects protesters, it protects worshippers as well. My bill ensures that our First Amendment rights are evenly interpreted by local governments and provides a legal course of action for individuals whose rights are violated.”

Twenty-two original co-sponsors joined Rep. Hern on this bill:

Rep. Jim Banks (IN-03)

Rep. Doug Lamborn (CO-05)

Rep. Bob Gibbs (OH-07)

Rep. H. Morgan Griffith (VA-09)

Rep. Bill Flores (TX-17)

Rep. Ted Budd (NC-13)

Rep. David P. Roe (TN-01)

Rep. Jim Baird (IN-04)

Rep. Ralph Norman (SC-05)

Rep. Michael Guest (MS-03)

Rep. Ben Cline (VA-06)

Rep. Jody Hice (GA-10)

Rep. Rick Allen (GA-12)

Rep. Dan Bishop (NC-09)

Rep. Brian Babin (TX-36)

Rep. Jeff Duncan (SC-03)

Rep. Greg Steube (FL-17)

Rep. Louie Gohmert (TX-01)

Rep. Dan Meuser (PA-09)

Rep. Robert Aderholt (AL-04)

Rep. William Timmons (SC-04)

Rep. Mark Green (TN-07)

Background Information

The bill text can be found here.

Hern praised President Trump for issuing executive orders over the weekend to help Americans facing more losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic with measures aimed at keeping people from being evicted, giving unemployed workers and additional $400 along with their unemployment checks, a pause for repaying student loans for those who qualify and a deferral on the federal payroll tax.

Hern criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other House Democrats for trying to "hold Americans hostage" during the negotiations on reaching a legislative deal to help our citizens during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

