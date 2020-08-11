Posted: Aug 11, 2020 10:20 AMUpdated: Aug 11, 2020 10:20 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 765 new COVID-19 cases across the state on Tuesday. 13 new deaths are being listed in Oklahoma, including one in Tulsa County and Rogers County. The OSDH says 530 Oklahomans are in the hospital due to COVID-19.

Washington County is reported to have 68 active cases, a decrease of two since Monday. Osage County is listing 66 active cases, an increase of two cases since the last report. Nowata County is down to two active cases.

MORE INFO HERE.