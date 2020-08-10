Posted: Aug 10, 2020 3:49 PMUpdated: Aug 10, 2020 4:02 PM

Garrett Giles

The Freedom to Worship Tour was held on Sunday night at the new Tower Center at Unity Square in downtown Bartlesville.

Featured in the event was national Christian Rock recording artist Seventh Day Slumber, and the Aaron Michael's Band from Muskogee. Event Organizer Trey Stumpff said he could not be more pleased with how the whole night turned out.

Stumpff said he estimates that 200 people attended the event. He said he hopes to hold another event like Sunday's Freedom to Worship Tour in the future.

The Tower Center at Unity Square also hopes to host more events like this at the space. For more on events that are happening at Unity Square this fall, visit unitysquarebville.org.

Photo courtesy: Brandon Meadows