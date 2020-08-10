Posted: Aug 10, 2020 10:38 AMUpdated: Aug 10, 2020 10:39 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce invites you to attend their virtual forum with Greg Garland, the Chairman and CEO of Phillips 66.

Garland will be giving an update on the petroleum company on Tuesday, Aug. 18th, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Registration costs $15. You can find a link to register for the event here.

The Chamber said you should receive a link to join the virtual forum within 24 hours of the event.