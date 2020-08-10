Posted: Aug 10, 2020 10:36 AMUpdated: Aug 10, 2020 10:36 AM

Max Gross

A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday afternoon at the Washington County Courthouse for Kendall Burnett, a man facing counts of child neglect. Burnett was previously charged with several counts pertaining to sexual abuse of a minor, but charges were dismissed and re-filed at a July court appearance.

Co-defendant Ashley Burnett has already been bound over on felony charges including enabling child sexual abuse and exploitation. The couple was arrested in February for their alleged role in the incidents.

The case has faced scrutiny in the public eye due to evidence in the case being posted on social media. Protesters stood outside the courthouse to voice their displeasure in the district’s attorney office re-filing the charges.

The hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Witness testimony and evidence will be presented by both sides during the hearing.