Posted: Aug 10, 2020 10:11 AMUpdated: Aug 10, 2020 10:23 AM

Garrett Giles

A bridge project agreement for the Wolfe Creek project at North 4020 Road was approved by the Washington County Commissioners on Monday morning.

The agreement regarded the acquisition of easements on the Blissit Tract and the Trust Tract for the Wolf Creek project. A quit claim deed was also approved for the project.

Commissioner Mike Dunlap said work on the Wolfe Creek bridge project should begin after Labor Day. He also gave an update on a bridge project under construction at West 4000 Road, saying the Green Lake bridge project (pictured) is coming along smoothly. The bridge will have an 11-foot span.