Posted: Aug 08, 2020 8:38 AMUpdated: Aug 08, 2020 8:38 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday where the commissioners will consider making further policy changes for those entering the courthouse and other county-owned buildings.

The commissioners will also consider signing an amendment to the agreement between pictometry international Corp. and the Osage County Assessor. They will do the same with a leasing agreement with Leaf Capital Funding LLC.

The meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.